Event TV: Microgaming's immersive stand at ICE Totally Gaming

ICE Totally Gaming exhibition ran from 7-9 February at ExCel London, and saw Microgaming create a differently-themed stand on each of the three days.

Having hosted its Microgaming Bar at the gaming event for the past decade, the brand changed things up this year by transforming the stand overnight to cater for different immersive experiences.

The first day saw a a 5m x 5m installation replica of the shark-eating Mosasauru, a genetically modified marine reptile that featured in the Jurassic World movie. Visitors were immersed in a Jurassic World full of dinosaur eggs and mosquitoes preserved in amber.

On the second day, guests were surprised by a flash mob-style performance from the cast of the West End’s Phantom of the Opera, while the last day saw the real-time construction of an ornate sand castle. The 1.5m castle reflects the design of a key castle within the Castle Builder II game, and visitors were able to witness the build while being immersed in a medieval-themed bar complete with banners, flags, stone walls, oaken barrels and wooden trestle tables.

Anna McChesney, PR manager at Microgaming, said: "As ICE draws to a close, what better way to celebrate than by building our very own sand castle, grain by grain, level by level. The original Castle Builder game was very popular, and we expect the second instalment to be bigger and better. Today we are giving our customers a teaser of what’s to come in the achievements-based game, launching later in the year."

Last month, gaming brand Capcom staged an immersive Resident Evil experience in East London to promote the launch of the game Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Also in January, it was annouced that the Call of Duty league would take place in Birmingham.



