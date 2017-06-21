Event TV: Meantime Brewing Company unveils 'Smart Mirror'

Beer brand Meantime has developed a 'Smart Mirror', which claims to reflect the sun's rays and keep beer gardens in constant sunshine throughout summer.

Meantime's smart mirror technology will aim allow pub goers to enjoy a cold beer in the sun without having to worry about avoiding shade. The device uses advanced GPS tracking to follow the sun's trajectory and reflects its rays into the pub garden, leaving nothing in the shade.

The invention is being trialled at The Sun in south London's Clapham Old Town pub, and the brand intend to roll out the techology to more beer gardens across the UK.

Launching today (21 June), Meantime's smart mirror has been designed in collaboration with artist and inventor Andrew Shoben, and his use of GPS tracking technology will map the movement of the sun, making moment to moment adjustments to ensure the rays are constantly and consistently distributed across the space.

The mirror is mounted onto a motorised bracket that can rotate 270-degrees, and its movement is controlled by a specially written computer programme that uses algorithms based on time, date, latitude and longitude. The programme can be altered to work with any location by adding in new coordinates.

Rich Myers, marketing director of Meantime Brewing Company, said: "There are few things more enjoyable than relaxing in a sunny pub garden with a cold pint of London Lager. We’ve all been in a situation where you find yourself having to dodge shadows, and we set out to solve this great British problem by creating the Smart Mirror, designed to give one of our favourite pub gardens sunshine across the whole day. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, from the beers we brew and technology we use at the brewery, right through to creating the best possible drinking environments and experiences. It’s been great to work with a true visionary like Andrew to bring our ambitious idea to life, potentially changing the British beer garden forever."

In December, Meantime created D.N.Ale, a personalised beer service that developed beer based on people's D.N.A.

