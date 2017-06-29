Event TV: McDonald's experiential drive-thru

Fast food brand McDonald's created an experiential activation in Brazil, which saw a branded drive-thru truck take to the streets and approach customers.

Rather than waiting for cars to approach the McDonald's drive-thru truck, the brand brought the drive-thru direct to customers as it made its way through the busy streets of Brazil.

The 'Drive Truck' pulled over at a range of locations, giving guests the chance to place a food order before it drove off again to further explore the streets. McDonald's used the fully branded vehicle to raise awareness of the fact that customers are never far from a Big Mac, as well as showcasing the simplicity with which guests can order food from the brand.

Customers were also able to connect with the fast food brand on a more a personal level, as McDonald's made the effort to approach its consumers, rather than them having go out of their way to find the nearest McDonald's outlet.

More: In January, McDonald's celebrated Australia Day by unveiling a a 'Big Big Mac' installation in Tamworth, New South Wales.

Check out Canadian airline Westjet's light show stunt in the desert, which celebrated the brand's 21st anniversary.



For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



