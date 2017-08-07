Event TV: Match's Model Male pop-up

Research conducted by Match has found that three quarters of single women believe chivalry is dead, based on their experiences of dating in the modern world. To help women find their ideal man, Match launched its Model Male pop-up from 2-4 August which used 3D printing technology to turn male Match members in 3D figures.

The pop-up was intially run as a pilot scheme, and the brand plans to roll out the initiative across the UK at a later day. Match's 3D Model Male scheme aims to combat negative dating trends including 'ghosting' - a date ending the relationship by suddenly withdrawing communication - and 'breadcrumbing' - the act of sending out flirtatious, but non-commital, messages.

Vicky Pavitt, dating expert at Match, said:, "What the research shows is that women are starting to lose faith in modern dating. From breadcrumbing to benching, it can be easy to feel disenchanted, but there are still plenty of single men who wouldn't dream of ghosting a date, and are simply looking for the right person. The launch of Model Males is a way of celebrating the brilliant and reliable men out there and show that maybe chivalry isn't dead, it just needs a bit of TLC."

Match launched its Espresso Yourself coffee shop in January, helping singles to find love during winter.

