Event TV: Lucozade embarks on campaign offering free commuter journeys

Limited edition Lucozade Energy bottles are being distributed at Oxford Circus over four days, which contain a contactless chip to provide commuters with a free trip on London's underground.

The sampling, which launched today (30 May), is part of Lucozade Energy’s campaign to help commuters ‘find their flow’. The limited edition bottles will be given out at Oxford Circus until 2 June during rush hour, or 'whoosh hour', as the brand calls it. Recipients can simply swipe the base of the bottle as if it were a normal contactless card on the way in and out of their journey.

Alongside the sampling activity, 'Britain's Got Talent' finalists Twist and Pulse have been body popping at the tube station and Olympic Bronze medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilson had put on an acrobatics show. Ballet star Alessia Lugoboni could also be seen pirouetting past fellow passengers to get onto the tube.

In March, Lucozade teamed up with fashion brand Missguided to stage a 'Zero to Pay' event. In October, the brand launched a get-fit bus shelter in Manchester, with the aim of getting people moving.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger

Comment below to let us know what you think.