Event TV: Intu unveils mini ice cream van

Intu Trafford Centre in Manchester has unveiled what it claims is the world's smallest ice cream van, offering shoppers free ice cream.

Intu's Nice Cream Van has been developed following research that eating ice cream makes people happier. Measuring just 47 inches long and 39 inches high with a maximum speed of 12mph, the van has launched in Manchester's Trafford Centre today (2 August) and will embark on a nationwide tour of 14 Intu shopping centres to surprise and delight shoppers around the country.

The ice cream van tour forms part of Intu's summer campaign which aims to make customers smile, and follows research revealing that eating ice cream is one of the top 20 things that make people happiest in the summer. Others on the list include walking barefoot in the grass, taking a trip to the beach, having a BBQ, going on holiday and shopping for your summer wardrobe.

Roger Binks, customer experience director for Intu, said: "We’re delighted to have created what we believe is the world’s smallest ice cream van. We work really hard to create experiences that will surprise and delight our 35 million customers and make each individual shopping trip a happier, more memorable one."

The tour will travel the UK from 2-17 August.

More: Playmobil has launched 'play zones' at Intu shopping centres this summer to drive brand engagement among Intu's high footfall of shoppers. In May, Intu released 'money birds' into 14 Intu locations across the UK, following research which shows that finding money is Britain's most joyful surprise.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



