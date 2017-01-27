Event TV: Inside Cadbury's Creme Egg Hunter's Lodge

Cadbury has opened its Creme Egg Hunter's Lodge at the London Eye, as part of its #CremeEggHuntingSeason campaign.

The pop-up lodge debuts in London before making its way to Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds and Edinburgh. Event spoke to Creme Egg brand manager Aislinn Campbell about the activation, which follows on from last year’s Creme Egg Café.

Earlier this week, Cadbury announced plans to partner with the Premier League and promised to bring its signature ‘moments of joy’ to the Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards.

