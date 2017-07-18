Event TV: Inside British Style Collective

British Style Collective presented by The Clothes Show, formerly The Clothes Show, made its debut in Liverpool from 7-9 July, inviting guests to experience a three-day city wide festival of fashion.

The British Style Collective three-day festival made its Liverpool debut from 7-9 July, having taken place in Birmingham for the last 27 years. Sponsored by Alcatel, the event took over city landmarks such as the ACC Liverpool site, Liverpool Cathedral, St George’s Hall and venues in the Baltic Triangle.

Guests were able to engage with a range of experiences, including an immersive Creative Hub, which used experiential methods to look into the future of fashion; a 'Fine Tuned' event, which celebrated iconic styles from bygone eras; and a retail showcase, which brought to life Liverpool's retail and leisure offering.

The line up for the event was announced in March, and saw high street fashion brands such as River Island, Oasis, Elemis, Andrew Collinge, Monsoon and Accessorize appear during the fashion festival.

