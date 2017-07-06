Event TV: Honest's Garden pop-up

Organic drinks brand Honest has opened its pop-up garden on London's Southbank, providing an immersive green sanctuary for guests.

Honest's garden pop-up offers a range of experiences for guests to enjoy, with each activity revolving around the concept of wellbeing and health.

The activation offers yoga sessions, organic lunches and nature-inspired workshops, with a series of specialist workshops taking place tomorrow (7 July). Lifestyle blogger Lottie Murphy will lead a pilates session and guests can also attend a 'Tr(eats)' cookery class, where they will learn how to create a delicious no-bake cheesecake inspired by the Honest drinks' fruit flavours.

The garden also functions as a space for visitors to relax in the sun and take photos next to the living floral wall, while they enjoy the Honest drinks range.

More: In June, Alpro created a garden oasis to celebrate the launch of its new ice cream range. In May, Ricola launched its Urban Herb Garden Project in Potters Field park.

