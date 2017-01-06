Event TV: Honda's Dream Drive VR experience

Honda and Dreamworks Animation have teamed up this week at CES 2017 to showcase an in-vehicle experience using augmented and virtual reality (VR) content.

Those attending CES, wich is taking place in Las Vegas from the 5-8 January, can test out the experience at the Honda booth during show hours.

The Honda Dream Drive experience uses a VR headset to immerse passengers in a virtual reality world triggered by the motion of the vehicle. CES attendees are testing the proof of concept prototype, featuring content from Dreamworks' recent animated movie Trolls. Characters from the movie 'ride along' with passengers as part of the experience.

Automotive brand BMW is rolling out a pilot programme enabling customers to explore their ideal BMW i3 or i8 model as a real-size, interactive visualization.

