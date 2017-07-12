Event TV: How Honda created its Challenge Lab at Goodwood Festival

Event looks at how Honda brought its core brand values to life with a 'Challenge Lab' activation at Goodwood Festival earlier this month.

Honda worked with brand experience agency Jack Morton to create a Challenge Lab activation at Goodwood Festival of Speed, which ran from 29 June to 2 July.

The activation featured hands-on experiences and challenges and aimed to increase brand awareness and showcase the variety of products the brand has to offer.

