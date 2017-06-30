Event TV: Heathrow Express stages photography exhibition

Heathrow Express has collaborated with travel blogger & photographer Dave Burt, to create a pop-up photography exhibition aimed at celebrating the milestone of reaching 100 million passengers.

The one-off photography display by Heathrow Express, known as the ‘HExhibition’,pays tribute to all of Heathrow Express' everyday customers and staff, showcasing the diverse range of passengers and staff on its trains and portraying the value of its service. The exhibition, which launched on 28 June, will be open to the public 24 hours a day for one week only, until 4 July.

The exhibition is located within Paddington Station; showcasing Burt's extensive travelling experience, the exhibition aims to engage the public with his striking visuals.

