Event TV: Fox TV's 'Mutant Lounge' for Legion launch

The experience invited guests into the Century Club in London's Soho to enjoy themed cocktails and capapès, entertainment and an exclusive screening of the show, which premiered in the UK last night.

Throughout the evening, guests were surprised by mutants, who took the form of regular people, performing magic tricks and bursting into a Bollywood dance routine. Visitors were also able to experience the newly launched show via a virtual reality station, and could create their own gif using technology created by agency The Flash Pack.

Event spoke to Kirsty Howell, head of PR at Fox Networks, about the experience. She said: "We wanted to create the surreal, unsettling and psychedelic world of Legion. The programme has a 70s vibe to it but it's also futuristic. We called the event the Mutant Lounge because we wanted to get across the X-Men link, but we also wanted to show that it's not a traditional superhero theme."

When discussing the purpose og the Mutant Lounge, she added: "The aim of the event was to create press awareness and press coverage. We're offering the world premiere of the show so it's a nice treat to hopefully get consumers engaged in the series."

The event was organised by agency PrettyGreen.

Last month, FX Networks hosted an immersive experience in New York to celebrate the release of Legion in the US. In September, Fox took over London's Underground network as part of a PR stunt for the film 'Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children'.

