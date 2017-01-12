Event TV: Foreign & Commonwealth Office unveils VR film for 'Travel Aware' campaign

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office film features fictional explorer Phileas Fogg attempting to travel around our modern world in 80 days, bringing to life a contemporary imagining of the famed Jules Verne novels.

Fogg quickly realises that he can’t simply set off as he is informed of the critical preparation he needs to make before he starts.

The film will feature at the Telegraph Travel Show, which runs from 13-15 January, and will be rolled out at a number of events over the next 12 months.

Through the film, the Government department intends to encourage safe travel to the millions of British nationals who take trips or reside abroad each year, as well as providing advice on how to travel safely.

The film has been produced and co-funded by digital innovation agency Brandwidth.

Michael Vibert from the Foreign & Commonwealth Office said: "We decided to commission this film in virtual reality as it can completely transform the planning experience for potential travellers. Our job is to help British nationals to prepare for their journey and raise awareness of travel safely so that they can get the most out of their trip. We are always looking at how we can convey our key messages to maximum effect."

Dean Johnson, head of innovation at Brandwidth, said: "Most of us have a love/hate relationship with technology. Add travel to the mix and network performance, software and hardware can mean the difference between a good and bad holiday or business trip. The travel industry is starting to embrace virtual reality and the Foreign Office is leading the way in showing how to bring to life key safety messages and provide people with a truly immersive experience before they travel."

‘Travel Aware’ is the new identity for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office’s ‘Know Before You Go’ campaign, which has been running for 14 years. This new identity has enabled the Foreign Office to address all aspects of the trip, not just the planning required pre-departure.

Yesterday (11 January), brand experience company Freeman announced the launch of new VR products and services in the US. Earlier this month, Honda teamed up with Dreamworks Animation to stage a VR experience at CES 2017.

