Event TV: EE launches 4GEE Community Cinema Club

Mobile network brand EE is launching a 4GEE Community Cinema Club, in partnership with BAFTA, a film series which aims to bring outdoor cinema experiences to rural communities.

EE's 4GEE Community Cinema Club film series will take place across the UK throughout summer, with the aim of bringing outdoor cinema screenings to rural communities.

The first film screening took place on the side of rockface Gimmer Crag in Cumbria and saw climbers from the Real Adventure Climbing Group stream a film over 500 metres above sea level. The screenings are made possible by the power of 4G and film fans can apply via the EE website to have the brand pay a visit to their local community.

EE intends to bring BAFTA award-winning films to rural communities in Wales, England and Scotland using 4G. Each of the communities will be given a 4GEE Community Cinema Kit to keep containing a 4G wifi device, a connected projector, wireless speakers and a movie streaming voucher so they can continue to host al fresco movie nights throughout the year.

Max Taylor, managing director of Marketing at EE, said: "This year we celebrated the 20th year of our long-standing partnership with BAFTA and announced that our 4G coverage now stretches to more than 80% of the UK. The 4GEE Community Cinema Club is the perfect way to demonstrate the power of our 4G connectivity through film. Our superfast 4G network lets our customers stream the entertainment they love, wherever they are - even if that happens to be camping on a cliff face in the Lake District."

EE unveiled its 4GEE Smart Tent at Glastonbury this year, designed to enhance the festival experience for guests.

More: NME and BFI have teamed up to stage CineJam, an event series aiming to combine film and music.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.







