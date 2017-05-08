Event TV: Easyjet's Côte d'Azur experience

Airline brand Easyjet staged an immersive theatre experience from 5-6 May, which transported guests to the Côte d'Azur in southeastern France.

The 'Un Voyage sur la Côte d'Azur' experience used theatrical elements inspired by Hollywood classics such as 'To Catch A Thief', as well as more recent films like 'La La Land'. Guests were taken on a sensorial journey as they explored the sights, sounds and love stories of France’s most glamorous jet-set destination.

Research conducted by Easyjet found that young adults now spend 438 hours daydreaming of a more glamorous life and will pay more than £3000 a year trying to achieve it. The Côte d'Azur is known for its glamorous qualities, and the immersive experience aimed to give visitors a taste of a jet-set lifestyle.

Lucy Outram, head of marketing for EasyJet UK, said: "Playgrounds for the rich and famous, cities like Cannes, Antibes and Nice were the exclusive preserve of the world’s glamorous jet-set, but with Easyjet the Côte d’Azur is accessible to anyone looking to inject a bit of glamour into their life. And for those that want to try it out first, the immersive experience in London will give them a real taste of the region on their doorstep."

The experience was devised and delivered by agency The Department.

In Febuary, The Department worked with Toyota to deliver an immersive theatre experience, 'The Night That Flows'.

More: Asics combined theatre with sport by immersing 60 runners from Los Angeles into a film-noir themed story.

