Event TV: Cadbury to stage jaw-themed fitness session

To mark the launch of the new Dairy Milk Big Taste Peanut Caramel Crisp, Cadbury is staging a 'jaw gym' class.

In association with London gym 1Rebel, the class will help guests to exercise their jaw mobility so that they can eat more chocolate and enjoy Cadbury's new product. The 45-minute fitness class will be hosted by Capital FM Radio DJ Roman Kemp, and will consist of an an intense jaw routine, specially created to push guests' bite to the limit.

Exercises include jaw cardio, jaw stretches and jaw push-ups, and will feature chanting to help loosen the jaw muscles. The class will culminate in 1Rebel’s signature Reshape session, a high intensity full body workout to make visitors break into a sweat.

After having prepared themselves using the jaw workout, guests will then be able to sample the new chocolate bar. The class will take place on 30 May.

In March, Cadbury unveiled its 'enchanted maze' Easter egg hunt at the London Eye. In January, the brand launched its Creme Egg Hunter's Lodge as part of its #CremeEggHuntingSeason campaign.

