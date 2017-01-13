Event TV: Bompas & Parr and Mr Fogg's send first cocktail into space

The cocktail will be used as bitters and available for guests to enjoy in a limited edition cocktail at the bar.

Bompas & Parr sent a bottle of the bitters 27km above the earth’s surface into space to capture a photo, using a bespoke balloon. The bottle journeyed for 2 hours and 15 minutes with temperatures dropping as low as -57 degrees.

Mr Fogg’s Residence is inspired by Jules Verne’s classic tale, Around the World in 80 Days and this recent space expedition was prompted by his interest in science fiction.

The bottle will now be taken on the final leg of its journey and turned into London’s most well travelled drink, with From The Earth to The Stars, a celestial libation made with space-aged Negroni, Vermouth, Campari, Tanqueray TEN Gin, fresh lavender, grapefruit peels, orange peel, lemon peel, fresh chamomile and angelica root.

All guests who purchase the cocktail will also receive a certificate that states they have sampled bitters that have been sent to space.

Charlie Gilkes, co-founder of Inception Group, which operates Mr Fogg's said: "Space has been on the forefront of everybody’s minds of late with Tim Peake, Richard Branson’s tourism in space endeavours and science fiction films like the Arrival. Mr Fogg’s ethos has always been based on exploration and we’ve held many talks with everyone from Sir Ranulph Fiennes to Levison Wood - so it was a natural step for us to explore the possibility of a cocktail from space.

In December, Westfield London teamed up with culinary architects Bompas & Parr to stage an immersive cocktail-themed adventure called 'Beyond the Waterfall'. Bompas & Parr also explored the darker side of food storage, with an exhibition exploring how fridges can kill as well as conserve food.

