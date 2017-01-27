Event TV: BMW uses projection mapping to bring Series 7 to life

BMW is bringing the engineering expertise behind the brand's luxury BMW 7 Series Sedan to life with a display using aesthetic lighting installations and storytelling.

The installation is on show at BMW Welt in Munich, the BMW brand stores in Paris and Brussels and the BMW Driving Centre in Seoul. Based on the modern understanding of luxury and precision engineering embodied in the BMW 7 Series Sedan, BMW Experiential Marketing developed a completely new storytelling approach, together with London-based agency Holition.

A projection mapping installation visualises the design process for the BMW 7 Series Sedan, with projectors mapping perfectly-sized images onto a series model. From the first line drawing with the distinctive lines of the side profile, to clay model to 3D drawing, BMW is aiming, in the space of two minutes, to enable visitors to follow the evolution of the BMW 7 Series – from idea to finished flagship. An additional screen provides further background information on the respective work phases.

Claudette Pohl, project manager for experiential marketing for international brand formats said: "Our aim is to bring visitors closer to the BMW brand through new and interactive experiences.In this project, we have found the ideal combination of ground-breaking digital ‘luxury storytelling’ and strong aesthetic appeal. As the BMW flagship and technology platform, this innovative approach to both content and medium suits the BMW 7 Series perfectly."

BMW says it has deliberately located the installation away from showrooms, displaying it at BMW Welt in Munich, the BMW brand stores in Paris and Brussels and the BMW Driving Centre in Seoul, with the aim of making its presence felt in key cities.

In 2016, BMW staged an activation featuring a time capsule showcasing models from the past and the future, at historic motor race meeting Goodwood Revival. The brand also staged the BMW Group Future exhibition at London's Roundhouse.










