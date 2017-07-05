Event TV: Bacardi's No Commission in Berlin

Bacardi's global No Commission platform arrived in Berlin from 29 June to 1 July, inviting guests to an experience centred around music and art.

Bacardi's No Commission platform has been developed in collaboration with hip hop artist Swizz Beatz, and invites guests from around the world to immerse themselves in a world of music and art as the experience travels the globe. Having already visited Miami, London and Shanghai, Bacardi took the platform to Berlin from 29 June to 1 July as part of a global tour.

Guests to the Berlin event, which took place at Kraftwerk Rummelsberg, were treated to performances from Major Lazer, Kitty Cash, Virgil Abloh, Honey Dijon and Bakery. The experience was designed to reflect Berlin lifestyle in the 1920s, taking visitors on a retro journey back to the glitz and glamour of the era.

More: Behind the brand - Bacardi's Zara Mirza