Event TV: How Asics combined immersive theatre with sport

Sports brand Asics staged a 5k run event for 60 runners who were immersed into a film noir-themed experiential story in Los Angeles, California last month.

Asics' The Big Chase 5k Run Experience took 60 runners, including journalists, bloggers and influencers, on a 5k course run where they became immersed into a theatrical experience as Hollywood detectives, tasked with solving a case.

Using customised communications and a unique runner tracking system; mapping, routing and timing, the runners were moved through multiple locations in downton L.A. where they came across interaactive theatrical performances as they raced through the streets unravelling clues.



The event kicked off Asics new 'Find Adventure' campaign, which is aimed at an urban, millennial audience. The event aimed to capture the heart and mind of the serious runner. The experience was captured on film for the brand's YouTube channel.

The event also saw the debut of Asics new fitness community Sound Body, Sound Mind and the #Run4Adventure social media campaign.



The experience took place on 27 January and was devised by creative agency 180 Amsterdam and L.A.-based production company HeLo.

