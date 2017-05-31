Event Stories: Momentum Worldwide

Momentum Worldwide has delivered experiential events for brands such as American Express, Samsung, Xbox and the Premier League. Event talks to the team behind the experiences.

In this latest Event Stories piece, Event uncovers the history of Momentum Worldwide. Luke D'Arcy, UK president of the agency, begins by discussing Momentum's origins and specialities, as well as its biggest milestones which includes winning American Express as a client and creating the Samsung 'Oscar Selfie' moment.

Fran Elliott, UK director of experiential and events, talks about the Tomb Raider Survival Billboard, which celebrated the launch of the Xbox game Rise of The Tomb Raider, as well as discussing the growing significance of experiential. Mike Kettles, UK executive creative director, gives us the story behind taking a Premier League experience to the heart of Mumbai.

More: Event TV - Timebased turns 21 - a look at Timebased's history and its recent work with Charlotte Tilbury and the Glamour Beauty Festival.

Blog: Culture counts: why you should value your values by Momentum's Fran Elliott

