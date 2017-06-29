Event Stories: Jack Morton Worldwide

Brand experience agency Jack Morton Worldwide has worked on projects for brands such as Chevrolet and Kodak. Event meets the agency team to chat about their work.

In this month's Event Stories, Event talks to the Jack Morton team about its events and projects delivered for brands such as Chevrolet and Kodak. Mike Kunheim, executive vice president and managing director, starts off by giving an overview of the agency's history, as well as giving insight into how Jack Morton operates.

Caroline Wurfbain, senior vice president and client services director, talks about the agency's work with Chevrolet and One World Play Project, a partnership which aims to help unite people around the world through football. Senior vice president and executive creative director, Damian Ferrar, discusses how the agency helped to reignite the Kodak brand through its Kodakery experience, which took place last year.

More: Event's last Event Stories focused on Momentum Worldwide, and spoke to the team about experiences including the Tomb Raider Survival Billboard and taking the Premier League to the heart of Mumbai.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



