Event Stories: Frukt

Brand experience agency Frukt has delivered campaigns for brands including O2, Coca-Cola and Nokia. Event talks to the team behind the experiences.

Frukt began as an agency rooted in music, aiming to bridge the gap between brands and the music industry. The agency grew as it began to win bigger clients such as Coca-Cola and Nokia.

In this latest Event Stories piece, Frukt's managing director, Dom Hodge, discusses the agency's music origins and how it began to develop into delivering experiences and campaigns for brands. Music remains at the heart of the agency, and is used a means to reach consumers.

One of Frukt's stand-out campaigns is 'Relive the Night' for mobile network brand O2. Senior account manager, Charlie Hugill, and planning director, Adam Butters, discuss the brief, the marketing reasons behind the campaign, and its results.

