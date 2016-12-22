Event reveals findings from Student Insights report

A lack of available jobs at entry-level, the need to gain work experience in order to break into the events industry and low salaries are some of the challenges highlighted in the report.

Event conducted a research report, in partnership with ILEA, to gauge student attitudes to the industry with the aim of supporting them on their path to employment.

The report highlights a core issue: most students feel there are not enough jobs ready for them in the events industry at entry-level - almost half of all respondents (49.4%) felt this; while just over 70 per cent of those surveyed said that they need to have amassed several work experience placements in order to gain a first step on the ladder. The fact that salary levels did not meet students' expectations was also cited as a main barrier to entering the industry.

Of those surveyed, 18 per cent also said that a further challenge was that many employers do not understand the students' courses and the things they have been taught.

ILEA president Alistair Turner commented: "There appears to be a misunderstanding of the different paths a career could take in the events industry - it doesn't all end with a festival organiser or agency role. There are many jobs out there from agency-side, through to caterers, production, event tech, destinations and more."

Respondents cited a number of reasons for wanting to break into the events industry, ranging from 'an exciting industry offering creative freedom', to 'the possibilities are endless in events' to 'creating exciting experiences for people.'

The UK's first experiential marketing degree launched in September at Sheffield Hallam University.

