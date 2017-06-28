Event launches Brand Experience Report 2017

Event has released its third annual Brand Experience Report, which contains in-depth analysis on the key issues affecting the experiential industry and includes the top 45 agencies list.

Through the eyes of 150 opinion formers within the brand experience industry, Event's subscriber-only Brand Experience Report 2017 takes an in-depth look at the major trends, challenges and future outlook of the industry.

The league table has grown by 50% this year and now features 45 agencies ranked by experiential billings.

