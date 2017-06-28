Event launches Brand Experience Report 2017

Through the eyes of 150 opinion formers within the brand experience industry, Event's subscriber-only Brand Experience Report 2017 takes an in-depth look at the major trends, challenges and future outlook of the industry.
The league table has grown by 50% this year and now features 45 agencies ranked by experiential billings.
Highlights include:
-
-
Adland sweeps in – Why major ad agencies are turning their focus towards experiential, and what it means for the industry
-
Brexit – How have agencies been affected? Plus global trends.
-
Measure for measure – Can measurement ever be standardised?
-
Interviews with brand managers from LG, San Miguel, Jameson, Lululemon, Time Out, Volvo and The Economist on their experiential strategies
-
Pitching and payment - key trends and challenges
-
Case studies from Easyjet, Vodafone, Alpro, Whole Earth, Bloom & Wild and Boden and Wallpaper
-
Campaigns of the future – Six industry experts predict the future of experiential
View the full Brand Experience Report 2017 here, plus the top 45 agencies list.
