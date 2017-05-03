Event launches Brand Experience Report 2017 Agency Survey

Event has launched an agency survey as part of research for the forthcoming 2017 Brand Experience Report.

Event is calling on agencies to take part in the annual Brand Experience Report, which explores industry challenges, trends, global growth and forecasts plus the top 30 agencies list, ranked by experiential billings. Check out last year's report here.

Brand experience agencies can take part in this year's report by clicking the link below:

The survey will also be used to compile Event's top 30 brand experience agencies table. Brands wishing to be included in the report should email event.magazine@haymarket.com

The deadline for the survey is 16 May.



Last year, more than 200 brands and agencies took part. Click here to see the top 30 agencies list 2016.

