Event coordinator ranked among most stressful jobs of 2017

A career as an event coordinator is the fifth most stressful of 2017, according to job site CareerCast.

Event coordinator ranked fifth for the second consecutive year behind enlisted military personnel, fire fighter, airline pilot and police officer.

The annual US-based CareerCast research determined the average salary of an event coordinator to be $46,840 (£32,953) and gave the job a stress score of 51.15. In comparison, a military job was given a score of 72.74.

The least stressful job – a diagnostic medical sonographer – was given a stress score of four.

The company determined the numbers by analysing 11 stress factors: travel, deadlines, working in the public eye, competitiveness, physical demands, environmental conditions, hazards encountered, the life of oneself or others at risk, meeting and interacting with customers and/or the public, and the potential for job growth.

Event's recent #EventCareers survey has revealed so far that 64% of respondents do not see experiential as career for life.

