Event Awards 2017: One week to go until early bird entry deadline

An early bird discount is available on entries to this year's Event Awards that are received by 14 June.

The Event Awards 2017 will take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on 22 November.

Categories include Brand Experience Agency of the Year, Disruptive Campaign, New Event Space and Global Brand Activation, with the awards open to agencies, brands, suppliers and charities.

The entry process is very simple and only requires a few short, but detailed, answers to some key questions. All of the entry requirements and category information can be found on the Event Awards website.

Any entries submitted before midnight on 14 June will receive an early bird discount of £75.



View last year's winners' list, plus the highlights video: Event TV: Events Awards 2016

For partnership opportunities please contact danielle.chapman@haymarket.com

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger

Comment below to let us know what you think.











