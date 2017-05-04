Event 100 Club's 30 under 30: Jay Burgesson

Jay Burgesson, commercial director at the Food Show, featured in the Event 100 Club's first ever 30 under 30 list. He chats to Event about his experience of the industry, new career moves and future ambitions.

How did you get into the industry?

I moved to London in 2008 and began as a placement student at Red Snapper Events. I soon realised that this was the industry for me despite the long days, nights and weekends because I had the opportunity to work on such amazing events.

What roles have you had so far?

I have been lucky enough to have been quickly trusted with great responsibility and after moving back to London in 2012 I started as an event planner for the London Kitchen, quickly moving through the ranks of senior event planner, director of events and in my last post as company director and shareholder.

How did you get your new role as commercial director at Food Show?

Following seven fantastic years at The London Kitchen I decided I needed a new and fresh challenge in our ever changing industry. After speaking with some trusted industry contacts I was lucky enough to have a coffee and, subsequently, an interview with the managing director of Food Show and enthusiastically accepted the fantastic role of commercial director.

What are your career ambitions for 2017?

My ambition for 2017 is to build and nurture a savvy, personable and well connected team and to increase awareness of the sensational food that the incredible team at Food Show produce.

Where do you see yourself in five years time?

In five years' time I would like to be a managing director of a successful company that is a key industry player in the London and UK events industry.

