Eve Sleep creates interactive billboard for Valentine's Day

Sleep solutions brand Eve Sleep has created an interactive billboard that will allow consumers to see their personalised pillows in real time before they buy.

The Eve Sleep activation aims to celebrate the release of the brand's limited edition alphabet pillows, and features a Valentine's theme.

Consumers can personalise their pillows with their own or their partner's name, and include a message to a loved one. They will then be able to view their unique creation on the interactive billboard, which has been set up in Shoreditch High Street, London.

Messages can be written via the Eve Sleep website, and the billboard will produce an image of the pillow in real time, using letters designed by Supermundane to create the letters and initials. People can view their messages on the billboard, or via a live stream broadcast on the brand's website. They can also share an image of their personalised pillow message on social platforms.

The campaign has been delivered by TwelveA.M., while the billboard has been developed by Flux Media.

In December, Silent Night launched an interactive sleep pop-up, which invited guests into a world of dreams. Last summer, Eve's mattress brand created a 'Nap Station' located at The Old Truman Brewery in East London.

