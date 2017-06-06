Eurotunnel Le Shuttle's 'Mystery Tunnel' experience

Railway service Eurotunnel Le Shuttle has delivered a two-week campaign at Bluewater and Lakeside shopping centres, in collaboration with brand experience agency Ambient.

The activity, which culminated on 4 June, aimed to promote the benefits of of travelling to Europe by car with Eurotunnel Le Shuttle. Working with agencies Ambient, OMD and Talon, the brand wanted to target a younger audience with an engaging digital journey, as well as highlighting the wide choice of available

destinations and the freedom to explore Europe at your own pace.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle installed two large tunnels with built-in screens, and consumers had to scan their unique branded ticket before being sent on a 'mystery' digital journey to one of four holiday destinations.

At the end of the digital journey, consumers discovered if they had won one of a selection of exciting prizes

including complimentary Eurotunnel Le Shuttle tickets, along with entry to the Nausicaá Sea Centre. Multiple winners were selected at random and revealed following the completion of their digital journey.

The brand is also running a partnership with the Evening Standard, and is currently publishing several advertorials on northern European destinations.

Haico VanDerSteen, marketing and sales director at Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, said: "We are very excited to

launch the "Mystery Tunnel" experiential campaign and to be able to provide consumers with a fantastic

opportunity to explore the many benefits of travelling with Eurotunnel Le Shuttle."

More: Thomas Cook hosts Singapore-themed experience at Bluewater shopping centre.

Tanqueray launches Gin Train in London

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.