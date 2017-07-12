Eurostar unveils onboard VR experience

Eurostar has unveiled its first onboard virtual reality (VR) experience, Eurostar Odyssey, which uses smartphone headsets to take passengers to the depths of the sea bed.

Developed in collaboration with brand experience agency AKQA, the Eurostar Odyssey experience aims to immerse passengers in an onboard adventure. The VR activity will take guests on a high-speed journey through Eurostar's passage under the sea where they can discover the hidden depths of the sea bed, as well as exploring a virtual world of sea creatures, sunken treasures and mysterious sea-scapes.

As travellers take their seats and don the VR headsets, the train roof will transform into a glass ceiling, revealing the underwater world that surrounds them. Guided by two ocean explorers, Rose and Benoit, guests will hear stories of pirates and lost treasures, meet mermaids and experience an encounter with a charasmatic octopus. In addition, a gaming element will encourage participants to count the number of species they can spot along the way.

Guillemette Jacob, head of marketing at Eurostar, said: "With Eurostar Odyssey, our passengers are invited to rediscover their inner explorer, before they even arrive at their destination. This unique and innovative adventure is exclusively designed to enrich the travel experience for our customers. Speeding under the sea on a train is an exciting part of the Eurostar journey and with virtual reality, we’re making it even more memorable."

Peter Lund, creative director at AKQA, said: "With this experience, Eurostar is re-inventing on-board entertainment; now travelling under the channel is as much of an attraction as the destination. Thanks to Mobile VR, passengers can bring the deep-sea world to life using their own devices – no need to download any additional software."

More: In June, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle staged a 'Mystery Tunnel' experience at Bluewater shopping centre. In May, Tanqueray launched a gin train in London, offering a scenic tour of the English countryside.

