Etsy to host wedding-themed pop-up

The pop-up will run from 17-19 February, and invites guests to homeware store West Elm in Tottenham Court Road to browse a selection of the brand's wedding-themed products.

The products have each been created by designers and creatives who sell their wares on Etsy, and will be showcased at the pop-up next month.

Guests can buy for their own wedding, as the pop-up will feature items such as headpieces or wedding stationery, or they can browse the stalls for wedding gifts. In addition, a variety of wedding-themed workshops will take place across the three-day pop-up, aiming to encourage visitors to get creative with their wedding preparations.

In November, Etsy hosted its everyday emporium at Gallery Different in central London, as part of its wider 'Difference Makes Us' campaign. Also in November, online retail and e-commerce brand Ebay opened what was said to be the world's first emotion powered pop-up.

