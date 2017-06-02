Estrella Damm stages launch event for latest short film

Estrella Damm launched its short film The Little Things yesterday (1 June), with an event at Ace Hotel in east London.

The brand teamed up with brand experience agency Urban Nerds to stage the launch event, and invited guests to Ace Hotel in Shoreditch to celebrate its release.

Guests sipped on bottles of Estrella Damm while enjoying music from Horse Meat Disco, who played specially curated Mediterranean inspired DJ set, mixed in with their own tracks.

The film has been directed by Alberto Rodríguez, and aims to illustrate that the most important elements in life are 'The Little Things'. Jean Reno stars as cynical French actor Jean-Pierre Bertrand, and the story details his journey as he learns to sieze the moment with the help of his younger assistant Laia.

James Healey said: "Estrella Damm is about saying 'yes' to cultural and gastronomic offerings; going out and meeting people, immersing yourself in the local creative scene. Our short films, like The Little Things, reflect this perfectly to give the audience a true insight into the Mediterranean passion and way of life that goes into every drop of our beer."

Last year, Estrella brought a pop-up version of Barcelona's famous La Boqueria Market to London.

