ESI Media launches London Food Month

ESI Media has announced the launch of London's Evening Standard Food Month, a new city-wide festival celebrating the capital's diverse and influential food scene.

The festival will encompass all corners of London, and aims to celebrate the city's diversity through food. The month-long festival will include various events throughout June, featuring everything from fine dining and street food, to cafés and late-night eateries. Guests will also be able to learn about food waste and food hunger with The Felix Project, the official charity partner for the festival.

Food writers Grace Dent and Tom Parker Bowles take have been appointed as creative directors of the festival. They will curate a full programme that promises to include hundreds of events, which will see chefs, restaurants, hotels, food trucks, cafés and bars getting involved to celebrate London's food scene.

One of the focal points of the event will be the Night Market, an outdoor dining experience featuring more than up to 50 restaurants, food trucks, bars and live entertainment. The Night Market will be hosted by a well-known London Park, and will take place across 12 nights over summer.

London Food Month will also include exclusive events with internationally-renowned chefs, including Massimo Bottura, chef-owner of Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, and founder of Food for Soul.

Glamour Beauty Festival will take place in London on 11-12 March, and will feature activations from brands such as Fiat and Garnier. Conde Nast publication House & Garden is also hosting a festival to celebrate its 70th annivsersary.

