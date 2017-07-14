Entertainment One stages shark-themed stunt for latest film

Film group Entertainment One is inviting Londoners to a 'Caged Fear' experience, which simulates shark dives to promote the release of new film 47 Metres Down.

Entertainment One's latest movie, 47 Metres Down, is the story of two sisters battling for survival when their dive cage breaks away from the boat and they plummet 47 metres with a dwindling supply of oxygen. To celebrate the movie's release, the film group is bringing a shark-themed experience to London's South Bank, with the aim of capturing the attention of adrenaline junkies.

Guests will be immersed in footage of the film via modified diving masks as they are trapped inside a shark cage. The cage will dangle over waters, which will give the appearance of being shark infested, and will drop and jolt with the action of the film. Participants will also experience other surprises simulating the shocking events on screen.

The cage features a panic button, but only those who see the experience through to its end will win tickets to a special screening of the film or limited edition merchandise. Caged Fear will take place on 26 July from 8am-5pm.

More: In February, Warner Bros celebrated the release of Kong: Skull Island with a multi-sensory experience taking place at Madame Tussauds in both London and New York. In May, Walt Disney Studios marked the launch of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge with a pirate-themed installation.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



