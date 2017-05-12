All England Lawn Tennis Club appoints Two Circles

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has appointed sports marketing agency Two Circles to activate Wimbledon's 'In Pursuit of Greatness' initiative.

The AELTC, which organises the day-to-day operations of The Championships in tennis, has appointed Two Circles to help grow and strengthen relationships with their audiences as part of a new guest relationship programme.

Two Circles will also help to facilitate the activation of Wimbledon’s external brand positioning 'In Pursuit of Greatness', which aims to help the continued growth of the sports brand.

The Championships engage audiences on a global scale, and requires a marketing strategy that will connect with its guests at the right time. Together with Two Cirlces, the AELTC will aim to create a more tailored communications offering and grow meaningful relationships across all platforms.

Alexandra Willis, head of communications for content and digital at the AELTC, said: ""With people wanting to get closer to the action, it is more important than ever to understand our guests’ requirements, what content they want and how they want to consume it. Combining our award-winning digital work with IBM in collaboration with our work with Two Circles will help us understand how we can deliver this in the best possible way."

Alex Gummer, lead consultant at Two Circles, added: "We are delighted to be working with the AELTC in support of their guest relationship programme. Wimbledon is an iconic event and it is exciting to help the team at the AELTC understand their audiences at a deeper level, and plan experiences that help to bring the tradition and passion of The Championships to a global audience."

Last year, HSBC unveiled experiential activations celebrating the Wimbledon tennis championships.

More: Glenmorangie Whisky has appointed Clifford French to activate the brand's sponsorship of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.







