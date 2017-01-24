Engage Works bolsters creative team with key appointments

Creative technology agency Engage Works has appointed Paul Hunter as group commerical director in the UK, as well as Abigail Firth as managing director for the Middle East office.

Hunter joins as Group Commercial Director and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience having previously worked at agencies such as Cheil, JKR, 1HQ and Bezier in senior positions, building a track record for developing specialist teams and delivering memorable, meaningful experiences.

Hunter has spent the past few months as a business development consultant at Engage, helping to shape its direction of business to a full service creative technology agency, with a key focus on creative at its heart. In his new role, Hunter will continue to oversee the development and growth of the business. Building upon the ambitious brands Engage has already worked with, he will work closely with clients to ensure their needs are met in every aspect.

Steve Blyth, founder & CEO of Engage Works said: "We are thrilled to have Paul on board as he brings with him an exceptional array of skills and talents. I am confident he will play a significant role in further developing the business and provide the key insights needed to create more inspiring experiences for our clients"

Hunter added: "I have known Steve and the team for years and have always admired the ingenuity, drive and unique blend of skills they possess, so I jumped at the chance to join them. As the experience economy continues to grow it is vital that brands and businesses engage with people in meaningful ways to affect behaviour. The team at Engage create beautiful experiences that inspire people and now we are able to provide complete experiences with our creative-led approach and turn key delivery."

Also joining Hunter as a new member of the Engage team is Abigail Firth, who will act as managing director for the Middle East office. Firth has worked with a number of award-winning brand consultancies, including Turquoise Branding, creative agency Gyro and Action Impact, the live communications agency.

Engage said both hires were illustrative of the agency's evolution from a technology production house, to a creative-led agency as it stands now.

Last year, Engage Works visualised the 'Twitterverse' in a giant interactive display that guests at #TwitterLive could explore. The agency also worked with retailer Accessorize to create its immersive store at Westfield London.

