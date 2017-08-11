Emoji to launch 'Back to School' initiative

Emoji and Selfridges have teamed up to stage an in-store 'Back to School' initiative, featuring a customised stationery and an accessory station.

Emoji will set up the activation in the Selfridges' Oxford Street store, and guests can use the custom stationery and accessory station to personalise products including lunchboxes, rucksacks and notebooks.

The brand has worked with experiential printing agency YR Live to stage the activation, which runs from 15 August until mid-September.

Shoppers are able to swipe through a gallery of Emoji backgrounds, and select the design they'd like to see on their personalised product. The gallery will feature exclusive artwork from Emoji, never seen before by the public.

The stunt is designed to promote Sony Pictures' 'The Emoji Movie', which was released on 4 August.

