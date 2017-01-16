Elizabeth Shaw teams with The Botanist to bring joy on Blue Monday

Luxury chocolate brand Elizabeth Shaw and pub chain The Botanist have partnered to beat the January blues with random tokens of kindness.

The activation, which launched on 10 January, aims to alleviate dreariness in the run up to and including Blue Monday, which takes place today, 16 January, by carrying out random acts of kindness to help brighten customers' day.

Guests to 11 of The Botanists' key locations in cities including Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle and York will be gifted with their favourite tipple, boxes of Elizabeth Shaw orange and cameral crisp treats, cocktail masterclass vouchers and tables complete with glasses of bubbly or sweet treats.

Those taking part will also be encouraged to spread the joy across social media using the hashtag #ATokenofKindness.

On Blue Monday, one lucky guest can win the chance to experience The Botanist in their own home, where a live band, a chef and bartender will throw a party for them and up to four additional guests. Alongside this, their home will be decorated with flowers, and they will be able to gorge on chocolates courtesy of Elizabeth Shaw.

Natasha Waterfield, Head of HR at The New World Trading Company - owners of The Botanist pub chain - said: "We know that January can be a particularly depressing month, which is why we’re determined to lift our customers’ spirits. Through carrying out random acts of kindness, we’re not only working to keep our guests happy, but encouraging them to pass on good deeds to their friends and family which we hope will work to spread goodwill nationwide."

In November, chocolate brand Lindt staged masterclasses to teach guests how to effectively pair chocolate and wine. Today, pub chain Young's will host its House of Happiness to combat Blue Monday.

