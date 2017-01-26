El Jimador to host margarita masterclass

The masterclass, followed by a party will be held on 24 February at Below & Hidden, a clubroom concealed beneath the restaurant and bar at Clerkenwell restaurant Bourne & Hollingsworth (B&H).

B&H bartenders will mix and shake up a margarita on arrival. Once drinks are in hand, a brand ambassador from Herradura Tequila will introduce guests to Herradura and El Jimador Tequila, showing them how to make a classic Margarita, before a talk taking guests through the history of the classic drink.

From 8pm education makes way for entertainment as a DJ takes over Below & Hidden, where guests can dance into the small hours, with a reduced-price margarita menu available.



El Jimador tequila is made at Casa Herradura in Amatitan, Jalisco in the Tequila Valley. The brand teamed up with B&H in October to present an immersive circus-themed evening. That same month, premium Tequila brand, Casamigos Tequila, invited guests to a cocktail masterclass and tasting at Harrods.

