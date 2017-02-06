EE unveils 'Roboselfie' for BAFTAs 2017

Mobile network brand EE has unveiled the world's first 'Roboselfie', which will appear on the BAFTAs red carpet to enable fans get a photo with their favourite celebrity.

This latest piece of photo technology has been developed as part of EE's sponsorship of the BAFTAs, which will take place on 12 February. The Roboselfie can take up to five photos per second, and will tweet photos back to fans live throughout the night.

The robot will follow host Laura Whitmore, who is presenting at this year's event, as she persuades celebrities to pose for photos as they make their way along the red carpet. Fans will have to tweet a front-on photo of themselves, which includes the hashtag #EEBAFTAselfie.

BAFTA-winning costume designer Jany Temime designed the robot, which features a screen acting as a face on which fans' photos will appear.

Agency Poke were behind the concept for the EE Roboselfie and have created the technology that will deliver the selfies on the night. M&C Saatchi PR has led the delivery and build of the robot and the PR campaign surrounding it.

Agency Havas SE Cake have managed EE’s sponsorship of the British Academy Film Awards, which includes a VIP experience for 100 EE guests and a pre-awards party at The Dorchester.

Last year, Odeon's Leicester Square location transformed into a Leonardo DiCaprio shrine to celebrate the star's Academy Award win. In October, EE surprised London commuters with a giant Google location pin at London's iconic Marble Arch.

