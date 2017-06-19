EE to unveil '4GEE Smart Tent' at Glastonbury

Mobile network brand EE is unveiling what is said to be the world's first 4G-connected smart tent at Glastonbury this year.

EE is the official technology and communications partner for Glastonbury festival, and will be revealing the 4GEE Smart Tent in the centre of the 900-acre site. The tent has been developed by EE and has been inspired by Smart Home technology, as well as suggestions from festival fans on what would enhance their festival camping experience.

The tent will feature a number of connected technologies, including a bespoke mini fridge that tweets when stocks are running low, an entertainment centre that will show the BBC’s live streams of six stages from across the festival, alongside exclusive Virtual Reality content captured on site. There will also be a voice-activated party setting to create the perfect late-night atmosphere, and the tent will act as a 4G WiFi hotspot from 10am-10pm every day.

EE conducted research which found that a fully stocked fridge, with unlimited drink, is the most desired item by festival-goers and would help to complete their ultimate festival camping experience. A comfy bed was the second most desired item, and fast internet connection made it to third place.

One Glastonbury-goer and their friend will have the opportunity to win a stay in the 4GEE Smart Tent on Friday 23 June by replying to @EE on Thursday 22 June using the hashtag #4GEESmartTent.

Mat Sears, director of communications and sponsorship at EE, said: "While camping is a massive part of any music festival, it’s not always the most comfortable experience, so we wanted to create a 4GEE Smart Tent that tested the latest tech-inspired comforts. The on-site 4G network we’re providing to Glastonbury revellers this year is the most powerful we’ve ever put in, and will help create the ultimate connected camping experience. We’re looking forward to selecting the one lucky Glastonbury-goer who’ll get to stay in the tent and enjoy it in all its high-tech glory."

In February, EE unveiled a 'Roboselfie' for the 2017 Baftas, enabling fans to get a photo with their favourite celebrity.

Download Event's latest in-depth report: Festivals 2025: An experiential landscape - a collection of essays, data and case studies exploring the future of brand activations at festivals.



More: Benefit will launch its 'Glastonbrow' drive-thru tomorrow (20 June) offering guests free Benefit goodies, brow waxes and festival essentials as they make their way to the festival.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.