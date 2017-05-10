The Economist unveils #FeedingTheFuture campaign in New York

The Economist has worked with brand experience agency Sense to roll out its #FeedingTheFuture campaign in New York.

Having recently launched the campaign in the UK, with activations in cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham, The Economist's #FeedingTheFuture will now hit the US.

Throughout mid-May, the newspaper will aim to highlight the impact of food waste with a branded coffee cart at select locations in New York City, which will offer passersby a free cup of coffee made from used coffee grounds.

The programme, which is called 'Grounds For Change', has been developed based on The Economist’s report "Oil in Your Coffee," which shows the little known uses for used coffee grounds. Consumers will have the opportunity to subscribe to the publication at an introductory rate of 12 weeks for $12 and as a special gift they can opt to have The Economist plant a tree on their behalf.

Agency Sense will then work with the brand to bring the campaign to Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

Marina Haydn, senior vice president of circulation and retail marketing at The Economist, said: "The #feedingthefuture campaign brings The Economist’s mind-stretching journalism to life and challenges potential readers to consider new ideas and solutions to reflect on more environmentally sustainable approaches towards food production and consumption."

Sarah Priestman, president of Sense New York, said: "We’ve always held an ambition to expand overseas, and being appointed to handle the North American business for The Economist provided us with a great opportunity to start an agency, with a team and resources. This was an important strategic investment in the growth of Sense and we are already talking to other global clients about extending our relationship into North America."

Sense announced the launch of its US agency in November last year, following a client win with The Economist's North America business. In February, The Economist created an animated underwater VR pop-up experience at JFK Airport to highlight the dangers of overfishing the world's oceans.

