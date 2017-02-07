The Economist to host VR pop-up on overfishing

The Economist has created an animated underwater VR pop-up experience at JFK Airport to highlight the dangers of overfishing the world's oceans.

The Economist's pop-up, titled 'oVR fishing', will take place in Terminal 5 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport from 8-10 February.

The experience will give travellers an in-depth understanding of the issue by watching 'Oceans VR: Net Positive', a 4.5-minute animated virtual reality (VR) film, which features representatives from The Economist about the issue. The film makes the case for limiting fishing on the high seas, giving a new perspective on this serious issue by dunking the viewer directly in the line of action – navigating the ocean as both fish and fisherman.

Visitors to the pop-up will receive a leaflet with more background on overfishing, along with a coupon to purchase an issue of The Economist at a news stand for a discounted price.

Marina Haydn, senior vice president of circulation and retail marketing, said: "Globally curious readers turn to The Economist to help understand and make sense of our complex and quickly changing world. Installations like 'oVR fishing' give potential readers the opportunity to experience The Economist’s mind-stretching journalism in new and exciting ways."

The activity comes ahead of this month's World Ocean Summit in Bali, where The Economist's events team will address how to finance a sustainable ocean economy.

The experience forms part of The Economist's live content marketing programme which aims to attract new readers to The Economist through creative and provocative real world experiences.



