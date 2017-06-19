The Economist expands #FeedingTheFuture campaign into San Francisco

Newspaper The Economist has announced it will expand its #FeedingTheFuture campaign into San Francisco with its 'Waste Not. Want Not' activation.

The Economist's 'Waste Not. Want Not' and 'Insect Ice-Cream' programmes have launched in San Francisco. Throughout June, people in San Francisco will be offered free smoothies made from imperfect produce that is perfectly edible but would usually be thrown in the bin. A branded truck will also offer ice-cream topped with edible insects to passers-by.

The #FeedingTheFuture campaign is part of The Economist's live content marketing programme that aims to attract new readers through creative and provocative real world experiences. The brand is aiming to educate the public on the facts surrounding their food waste, including the fact that each year on a global scale 30-50% of food produced goes to waste, $750 billion worth of food is thrown away, and in America, 35 million tonnes of food are discarded.

Marina Haydn, senior vice president of circulation and retail marketing at The Economist, said: "The #feedingthefuture programme brings The Economist’s mind-stretching journalism to life and challenges potential readers to stop and think about the world around them. Our content speaks to the globally curious, and the nature of our activation encourages people to step out of their comfort zone while considering the realities of a swelling global population."

Brand experience agency Sense NYC has worked with The Economist to launch the campaign.

The newspaper has also unveiled its #FeedingTheFuture campaign in New York and London.

More: In February, The Economist held a VR pop-up at JFK Airport to highlight the dangers of overfishing the world's oceans.

