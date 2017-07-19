Easyjet launches 'Flybraries' campaign

Holiday and travel brand Easyjet has announced a summer campaign featuring 'Flybraries' with the aim of getting more children to read for pleasure.

Easyjet has worked with agency Taylor Herring to launch the 'Flybraries' today (19 July), which have been developed following research that suggested the number of children reading for pleasure is at an all-time low. This summer, Easyjet is expected to fly 750,000 families out of UK airports on their holidays and feel that this presents a unique opportunity to get kids hooked on a book while they're on the plane.

Children's book author Jacqueline Wilson is supporting the Flybrary campaign, which aims to promote literacy and encourages kids to get reading. Wilson has selected a range of classic children’s books to be stocked on board, each of which will capture a spirit of travel and adventure.

Books on offer will include Peter Pan, Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland, The Wizard Of Oz and The Railway Children. Children are able to read the books while on the flight, and once they've landed, they can download free samples of other classics to try, as well as trying out Wilson's latest book Wave Me Goodbye.

Carolyn McCall, CEO of Easyjet, said: "This summer Easyjet will transport three quarters of a million families from UK airports to popular holiday destinations across Europe – the largest number yet due to our range of parent-friendly initiatives to make it easier for parents and kids alike. The launch of our summer kids book club is another initiative designed to make flying with us more fun and help to get kids hooked on a book at the start of the holiday season at the same time. Our in-flight lending library means young passengers can pick up a brilliant book during their flight and then return it to the seat pocket at the end of the flight for the next customer to enjoy onboard. We think it will be popular with parents and children alike."

More: In May, Easyjet launched an immersive theatre activation, which aimed to give guests a taste of the Côte d'Azur in southeastern France.

