Dyson launches Crystal Maze-style challenge to attract talent

Dyson is on a quest to find the brightest engineering minds for its technology pipeline, which aims to launch 100 new products over the next four years.

To attract the best talent, Dyson is hosting a pop-up challenge in London where players will traverse The Smart Rooms, a series of themed spaces encoded with cryptic software-based challenges to be solved in teams. The four stages will test applicant’s tenacity, ingenuity and problem-solving approach, the types of skills Dyson looks for in an engineer. The event is taking place from 4-5 February at a secret location and has been created together with youth marketing agency Livity.

The players - who can enter as a team or individually, will enter The Smart Rooms, where they must complete specific software engineering-based challenges. Participants advance to the next room only once they solve the problem in their current room. The winners will each receive a signed Dyson 360 Eye vacuum cleaner from James Dyson and will also have the chance to impress Dyson's recruitment team.

Max Conze, Dyson CEO, said: "Dyson’s ambitions are enormous. The Smart Rooms have been designed to reward those willing to relentlessly question convention, to find new solutions for everyday problems. Only the bold need apply."

At the end of 2016 Dyson opened its £250m campus in Malmesbury, Wiltshire. Currently home to 2,500 Dyson people, the campus provides engineers with 129 laboratories, space for hands-on prototyping, designing, alongside breakout spaces for collaborative projects. In addition a new Dyson Software Hub has opened in Bristol. This team will be focused on future connected technology, developing mobile applications and cloud services and supporting their growing range of connected machines.

In July, Dyson launched its first UK concept store in London's Oxford Street, showcasing the brand's technology portfolio. In August, Dyson teamed up with Currys PC World to install a giant fan at London Victoria train station, to cool down commuters.

