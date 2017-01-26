Duval-Leroy celebrates International Women's Day

Champagne house Duval-Leroy is partnering with hospitality brand Searcys to spotlight the successes and achievements of women the world over.

An evening of networking, discussion tables and motivational speakers is taking place on 1 March at 30 Pavilion Road in honour of International Women's Day, which will be celebrated officially on 8 March. Guests will enjoy a session of champagne tasting and will have the chance to learn about the most influential woman from the champagne region, with Carol Duval-Leroy, chairman and chief executive of the Champagne House, speaking alongside other inspirational women.

Topics will vary from how to achieve a balanced work and social life, how to have a great career, the rising force of the entrepreneur and the effect of personal branding on professional development. Perfumer Jo Malone will be on hand to offer complimentary hand and arm massages as well as immersing guests in the aroma of its candles.

Speakers include the founder of Mallow and Marsh and expert in hospitality and travel, Jacinta Phelan, who will share her experiences of working with Harvey Nichols and The Chiltern Firehouse.

Last year, Dom Pérignon took consumers on a multi-sensory journey to uncover the magic of the champagne brand, with a pop-up exploring sight, sound and taste.

